Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to imprisonment for 10 years for raping a disabled woman in 2022.

Mayurbhanj district additional sessions judge, Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Bikash Chandra Mohapatra.

The judgement was delivered based on the statement of the victim, six witnesses and the medical report, additional special public prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

On November 21, 2022, the convict raped the woman when she was alone at her home.

Later, the victim lodged an FIR at Badasahi police station.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

PTI