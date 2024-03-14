Bhubaneswar: A local court Wednesday sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman.

The man is identified as Krushna Chandra Das, a neighbour from the victim’s village under Balipatna police station limits.

In his judgment, Additional Sessions Judge, Pradeep Kumar Behera convicted Krushna under Sections 294 (Obscene act), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 376 (2) (J) (Raping a woman) and 376 (2) (l) (Inflicting physical assaults to the man). Besides, Krushna has been slapped with a penalty of Rs10,000, as per the court order.

According to an FIR lodged at the Balipatna police station, Krushna entered the victim’s house December 28, 2019, while her parents were away. He misbehaved with the victim and started touching her inappropriately. As the victim resisted, Krushna assaulted and dragged her forcibly, inflicting injuries on her body, the FIR said.

When the victim’s mother, Dipanjali Bhoi protested strongly and asked Krushna about the incident, the latter abused her and threatened to kill her entire family. Dipanjali registered a complaint at the police station, alleging Krushna of sexually misbehaving with her daughter.

Upon receiving the complaint, the cops launched an investigation into the matter and apprehended the accused. Later, they filed a chargesheet in the court.

