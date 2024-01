Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his neighbour nearly three years ago.

The court of Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar convicted 50-year-old Chandramohan Mohanto in the case, said Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das, adding a fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on him.

Mohanto had beaten Sukesh Kumar Mohanto (59) to death with a lathi in Budhamora village April 18, 2021 following a quarrel.

Police had registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

PTI