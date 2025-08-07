Rayagada: A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick in Gandabalsa village under Gajigaon panchayat in Rayagada district, a source said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sindhe Kandagari (45).

According to the source, Sindhe was attacked by her husband, Baleya Kandagari, 50, following a domestic dispute Wednesday. Their son discovered her body after returning home.

Officers from the Seskhal police station responded to the scene and took Baleya into custody. The body was sent to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination, the source added.

Police said that the body would be handed over to the family after the autopsy is completed.

PNN