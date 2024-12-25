Joda: A man was arrested for killing his close friend in Joda area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a source said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Durga Naik allegedly killed Bhagabat Besra (40) by attacking the latter with a heavy object, while another man, Dashrath Karua, suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull in the incident.

According to the source, the victim Bhagabat and his wife had frequent quarrels, which escalated over the past two weeks. After a heated argument, Bhagabat left his home and stayed with the accused.

However, Bhagabat’s body was discovered at Durga’s residence Tuesday.

In a statement from the injured Dashrath Karua, it was revealed that a heated argument broke out between Durga and Bhagabat during cooking preparations on Tuesday evening. Afterwards, agitated Durga left his house to buy liquor. Upon returning, Durga in an inebriated state attacked Bhagabat with a heavy object which subsequently led to his death. When Dashrath tried to intervene, he too was assaulted by Durga.

Karua said that Durga fled the scene after the murder.

Afterwards, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Subsequently, cops nabbed Durga from a nearby forest Wednesday afternoon.

It can be mentioned here that the accused had previously been arrested for a similar crime. Around five years ago, he was jailed for the murder of his wife.

PNN