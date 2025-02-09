Lanjigarh: A man shot dead his younger brother over a longstanding dispute at Deheda village in Beda panchayat under this block in Kalahandi district, Friday night. The deceased was identified as Purna Majhi, 35, and the accused, his elder brother Krushna Majhi.

The matter came to the fore after the deceased’s wife Chumki lodged a complaint of murder at Biswanathpur police station accusing her elder brother-in-law to be responsible for her husband’s death. Police registered a case (9/25) and launched an investigation. A scientific team visited the crime scene and Krushna was arrested. A firearm used in the murder was seized and further investigations were underway.

The incident occurred Friday night, but came to light Saturday after police registered a case and arrested the accused Krushna Majhi in this connection.

According to reports, Krushna and his younger brother Purna had been involved in a conflict last year. During the melee Purna had allegedly assaulted Krushna and left him injured. Nursing a grudge, Krushna entered Purna’s house at around 8pm Friday and shot him dead with a country-made gun while he was sleeping. Purna died on the spot in his sleep.

Kesinga SDPO Ajay Das, Bishwanathpur police station in-charge Mamata Hembram, and SI Budheram Majhi visited the site and launched a probe.

