Parjang: A man allegedly murdered a youth after he reportedly found him molesting his minor daughter near a nullah at Mundasahi Mohanpasi village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district Saturday, police said.

The incident came to the fore after accused Rupa Pingua surrendered before Dadraghati outpost police and narrated the happenings Sunday. The victim was identified as Karunakar Behera, a resident of Colony No-1 under the police outpost.

Based on his statements, Dadraghati OIC Bikash Chandra Behera detained Rupa and launched an investigation. Later, police launched a search operation at Gambharia nullah and recovered the body.

A scientific team rushed to the crime scene for investigation, as Parjang IIC Dhiren Kumar Behera, Dadraghati OIC and ASI Ajay Samal intensified the probe. The body was sent to Parjang community health centre (CHC) for postmortem, even as a murder case was registered in this connection.

The incident occurred when the deceased had gone near the nullah. Sources said Karunakar spotted Rupa’s minor daughter there and tried to molest her when the latter screamed for help. Hearing the screams, the girl’s father, along with some other villagers, rushed there to help her.

Seeing Rupa fast approaching him, Karunakar jumped into the nullah and tried to save himself. However, Rupa hurled a stone at Karunakar which struck his earlobe. Rupa also jumped into the nullah and allegedly crushed Karunakar in the muck.