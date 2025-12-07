Baripada: A tribal man, who went missing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district 11 years ago, was Sunday brought back from Bangladesh, where he had been living after inadvertently crossing the border, officials said.

Sudam Hembram, 41, was handed over to officers of the Mayurbhanj district by the Bangladeshi authorities at the Haridaspur check post at Petrapole in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The Mayurbhanj Police in October received information from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka about Hembram, a resident of Jagannathpur village in the Badasahi police station area. He was found living in Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, they said.

It was intimated that Hembram had inadvertently crossed the border and entered Bangladesh. The district police were asked to verify his credentials, they added.

After ascertaining Hembram’s identity, and upon subsequent communication with the Indian High Commission, a team from the district left for Haridaspur check post, SP Varun Guntupalli said.

After completion of official formalities at the border check post, Hembram was handed over to the team from Mayurbhanj, he said.

Hembram was reunited with his family after 11 years, he added.