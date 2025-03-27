Balasore: A 43-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha’s Balasore district for killing his neighbour over a land dispute.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Biswajit Das also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the convict, Samarendra Malik.

The murder had happened in Pinchhabania in the Nilgiri police station area July 8, 2022. Malik had attacked his neighbour Baidhar Barsal with a sharp-edged weapon following an altercation over a land dispute.

Barsal succumbed to his injuries on the way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he was sent from the district hospital in Balasore.

Malik was convicted under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act.

The court delivered its verdict after examining 15 witnesses, 18 exhibits and six material objects.

