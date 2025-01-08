Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

Mayurbhanj district POCSO court special judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on convict Chaitan Prasad Singh, special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

“The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim,” he said.

On January 1, 2019, when the girl went to take a bath in Sono river near her village, convict Singh raped her. After receiving a complaint, Udala police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Singh, Pattnaik added.

PTI