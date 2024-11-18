Cuttack/Phulbani: The death toll in the mango kernel tragedy in Odisha’s Kandhamal district rose to three after another woman died in hospital Monday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Jeeta Majhi (40), a resident of Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block.

Two tribal women had died after consuming mango kernel gruel in the district earlier this month.

Jeeta was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for 16 days and died Monday following multi-organ failure, the official said.

An inquiry into the deaths is underway, he added.

