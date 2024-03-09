Bhubaneswar: Maoists allegedly killed a married couple at a village in Gochhapada area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district suspecting the two to be informers of police.

The deceased were identified as Dahira Kanhar and his wife, Batasi Kanhar.

According to police sources, a group of armed Maoists entered Kusori village in the Salaguda panchayat Friday night. They barged into Dahira Kanhar’s house, dragged the couple out, and took them to a nearby jungle, where the duo was killed.

The bodies of the couple were discovered Saturday morning by villagers in the forest.

UNI