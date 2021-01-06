Cuttack: The dates for filling up forms for the annual High School Certificate Examinations 2021 were announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Wednesday morning.

The filling up of forms will be conducted via online mode for students of regular, ex-regular and correspondence courses. The drive is to begin from 10am of January 10 and will continue till January 28 mid night this year, a notification issued by the Board in this regard has stated.

Students will have to pay the requisite exam fees January 27.

However, those students who fail to fill up forms within the stipulated date and time can do the same by paying a fine between January 29 and February 2, the BSE notification elaborated.

Notably, the drive for filling up of forms for regular as well as ex-regular students will be monitored by the heads of respective schools. Whereas, the same for correspondence courses will be supervised by deputy secretary of regional Board office, the notification read.

Detail instruction regarding the form fill-up will be available on the Board website www.bseodisha.ac.in within the scheduled time.

PNN