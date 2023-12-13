Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Wednesday released the timetable for the upcoming Class-X (matriculation) examinations that are scheduled to take place between February 20 and March 4 next year.

The board, through a press release, informed that the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations will be conducted simultaneously in the timeframe as mentioned below.

Timetable

First language: February 20

Second language: February 23

Mathematics: February 26

Third language: February 28

General Science: March 2

Social Science: March 4

The board further said that vocational practical examinations will be conducted at schools under the direct supervision of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) between January 15 and January 31, 2024.

According to the board, as many as 5,51,611 candidates are expected to appear in the AHSC examination in 2024. Similarly, for SOSC and Madhyama, the number of students likely to appear in the examinations are 7,831 and 3,037 respectively.

The evaluation of subjective answer sheets will begin March 15, 2024, and may continue for a minimum of 12 days, the board informed.

BSE further added that it has decided to give one more chance to correct candidates’ data and photographs of students expected to appear in the AHSC examination, 2024. The head of the institutions shall submit original documents for verification at BSE head office located in Cuttack between December 14 and December 21, 2023.

PNN