Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Tuesday directed the Mayurbhanj district administration to expedite relief measures for people affected by a “whirlwind” in several villages.

The “whirlwind”, typically a storm with strong winds moving in a circle, struck numerous villages in Karanjia block Sunday afternoon, leading to the death of two persons and injury to 38 others, officials said.

According to official data, 3,217 people in nine villages were affected, of whom 2,200 were evacuated and sheltered in six relief camps.

As many as 512 houses and crops spread over 111 hectares were damaged due to strong gusty winds, they said.

The Odisha government has released Rs 5.70 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards house-building assistance, clothing, utensils and relief camps.

At a review meeting, Pujari asked the district collector to complete disbursement of house-building assistance within the next two days.

Six relief centres remain operational, providing free meals to 2,200 beneficiaries. A total of 1,450 polythene sheets have been distributed among the affected families, the officials said.

Drinking water is being supplied through tankers and bottles, while three medical teams and four fire service units have been deployed in the affected areas, an official statement said.

The minister also asked officials to set up additional health camps and ensure proper care for expectant mothers.