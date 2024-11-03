Rourkela: A minor boy allegedly raped his younger sister in Odisha’s Rourkela, a source said Sunday.

The incident came to light after the mother of the accused lodged an FIR at Udit Nagar police station in Rourkela.

According to the source, around six months ago, the accused raped her 13-year-old sister when their parents — who worked as daily wage labourers — were not at home. The boy threatened the victim not to reveal the matter to anyone.

However, the matter came to light when the girl’s mother recently took her to a hospital in Rourkela after the victim complained of abdominal pain. Afterwards, the doctor informed that the minor girl was six months pregnant. Following the medical report, the victim took the curtains down on the actual incident.

Police have launched a probe into the matter.

PNN