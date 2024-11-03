Kendrapara: A warder of Kendrapara Sub-Jail was found hanging in his barrack at Barimul, a source said Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Bijay Parida, hailed from Athagarh in Cuttack district.

According to the source, Parida had returned to his barrack Friday around noon after completing his duties. Later that evening, other staff members discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Upon learning of the incident, Parida’s family members rushed to Kendrapara. Officials from the Kendrapara Sadar Police Station, along with a scientific team and jail authorities, arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Meanwhile, Bijay’s family members expressed doubts about his death being a suicide, suspecting foul play instead.

Gouranga Parida, the uncle of the deceased jail warden, suspected the role of Rashmi Rekha — Bijay’s ex-girlfriend — and her family behind the victim’s death.

The source informed that a confrontation had taken place between Bijay and Rashmi Rekha at his workplace a few days prior, reportedly due to unresolved personal issues.

On the other hand, ASP Debashis Dhal refused to comment on the allegations brought forward by Bijay’s family.

Bijay is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old daughter.

Kendrapara Sadar police have registered a case of unnatural death case in this regard.

