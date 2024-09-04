Bhubaneswar: Cutting across party lines, Odisha legislators Wednesday urged Speaker Surama Padhy to direct the state government to introduce a Bill to increase the salary and pension of MLAs and ex-members.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati and supported by BJD lawmaker Ashwini Patra, BJP’s Sanatan Bijuli and others. They highlighted the difficulties faced due to the current pay package amidst rising essential commodity prices and meeting public expectations.

The legislators also pointed out that some former MLAs are struggling to secure funds for medical treatment, with the current government provision being only Rs 2,000 per month.

Previously, a committee had submitted a proposal to increase salaries and pensions, but the BJD government could not table a Bill.

Padhy said she would request the state government to take appropriate measures on this issue.

Lawmakers justified their demand by citing high inflation rates, particularly rising cost of petrol and diesel, which has added to their financial hardships. They also called for an increase in travelling allowance to match the rising fuel prices.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was the Opposition Chief Whip in the previous Assembly, had supported the proposal, noting the difficulties faced by members and ex-MLAs in managing day-to-day expenses.

Sources indicated that the earlier committee recommended increasing an MLA’s salary from Rs 1 lakh per month to Rs 2.5 lakh. Currently, each MLA receives Rs 1 lakh, which includes Rs 35,000 as salary and Rs 65,000 as allowances, excluding a daily allowance of Rs 1,500 per session day and travel reimbursements.

