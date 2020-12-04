Bhubaneswar: MP Chandrasekhar Sahu in an all party meeting Friday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the Centre to prioritise Odisha in the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

PM Modi held an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of all political parties of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country and vaccine development.

PM Modi spoke at the virtual meeting while Union Health Minister Harshvardhan briefed the leaders on the coronavirus situation in India at present.

Addressing media persons, the MP from Berhampur said that the State government demanded the Centre to ensure that Odisha takes part in the vaccination programme in the first phase once it begins at the national level.

Sahu in the all-party meeting has put two proposals before the central government:

Prioritizing COVID-19 vaccination programme at national level Preparation of database from grassroots level

“The PM hailed the State government’s support to migrants, who returned from other states, during the lockdown,” said the BJD MP adding that PM Modi also briefed everyone in the meeting about the status of development of the vaccine by various firms that he reviewed recently.

“The Centre has directed all states to make taskforces ready for smooth conduct of the vaccination programme,” added Sahu.

PNN