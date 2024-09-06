Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for “anti-party activities”, soon after he tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament.

The opposition BJD said Kumar has “let down the party” which sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

In an order, BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar has also let the aspirations of people of Kalahandi down.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. I have taken this decision consciously,” Sujeet wrote in his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman.

This comes a month after Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the BJD. She was recently elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament as a BJP MP.

PNN & Agencies