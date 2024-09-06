Bhograi: Irate women staged a road blockade on State Highway-57 opposite the Dehurda post office Thursday after they failed to get tokens to link their phone numbers with Aadhaar cards to apply for Subhadra Yojana. Sources said the post officials are issuing only 50 tokens per day.

However, this sparked resentment and anger among hundreds of women waiting in queues for tokens to link their phone numbers with Aadhaar cards. They staged a road blockade demanding a resolution of their problem. On being informed, Bhograi tehsildar Himanshu Sekhar Giri reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The women relented after Giri advised them to correct their Aadhaar cards at 33 numbers of common service centres titled ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ and ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ functioning under the block. The tehsildar warned to cancel the licenses if any of the common service centres are found closed or collect money from the applicants of Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme aims at enhancing the economic and social status of women by offering financial assistance and essential resources. Women within the age group of 21 to 60 can apply for financial assistance. Women who are income tax returnees or those engaged in government service are not eligible to apply under the scheme. Buoyed by this announcement, thousands of women under the block were seen making long queues outside the banks and post offices from Wednesday evening till Thursday to link their phone numbers with Aadhaar cards.