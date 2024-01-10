Panaji/ Bhubaneswar: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police has arrested a 19-year-old Odisha native for allegedly possessing 10 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs10 lakh in the international market.

The accused person has been identified as Ranit Paulo Nayak, the police said.

Police further informed that they conducted a raid Tuesday at Guirim, Mapusa and nabbed the accused with a consignment of 10 kilograms of ganja.

The police informed that the accused person had come to Goa only a week back along with the contraband and immediately found himself a job as a helper in a local restaurant at Mapusa.

“Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused brought the contraband from Odisha as it is available at a much cheaper rate there and came with it to Goa for further sale and distribution. However he was being constantly being monitored by the ANC sleuths through technical surveillance and human intelligence and a trap was laid and the accused was successfully apprehended along with the contraband in his possession,” the police added.

IANS