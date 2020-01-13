Rohtak: Odisha need 32 runs while Haryana require three wickets on the final day, leaving their Group C Ranji Trophy clash evenly poised here Monday.

A win here will give Odisha six points taking them to 28 at the top of the group, making life difficult for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir who are second and third places respectively.

Twelve wickets tumbled at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli with Odisha medium pacer Suryakant Pradhan (5/86) claiming a fifer and also effecting a run-out to help Odisha seize control in the first hour.

Haryana who folded for a mere 90 in the first innings staged a fightback to see through the second day on 218/5. But Pradhan’s stupendous bowling ensured that they lost the remaining five wickets for 30 runs inside the first hour, setting Odisha a paltry target of 179.

It was time for Haryana medium pacer Ajit Chahal (6/56) to grab the limelight as he jolted the visitors with a brilliant spell of bowling. Odisha made a mockery of the chase to find themselves reeling at 147/7 at close of play. Play was however stopped for before the scheduled close due to bad light.

Rajesh Dhuper was unbeaten on 29 with Rajesh Mohanty (four not out) for company as the Group C leaders strived to keep themselves in hunt for a fourth outright win.

Openers Sujit Lenka (28) and Shantanu Mishra (19) gave Odisha a sedate start with a 41-run partnership. But Chahal came to haunt the visiting batsmen by giving the breakthrough at the stroke of first drinks break, trapping Lenka, Then Odisha lost five wickets for 37 runs Debasish Samantray (4), Subhranshu Senapati (6) and Biplab Samantray (7) all fell in quick succession.

With Chahal on a roll, it was Govinda Poddar (30), Suryakant Pradhan (12) and Dhuper, who showed some resistance to take Odisha closer to the target.

Brief scores: Haryana 90 & 248 (Shubham Rohilla 48, Ankit Kumar 46, Himanshu Rana 40; Suryakant Pradhan 5/86). Odisha 160 & 147/7 (Rajesh Dhuper 29 batting; Ajit Chahal 6/56). Match to continue.

PNN & Agencies