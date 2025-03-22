Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to introduce new school syllabus for students from Class I to Class VIII, announced School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond Saturday.

The revised curriculum will align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020) and aims to enhance the learning experience.

Scheduled for implementation in the 2026-27 academic session, the new syllabus will reportedly place greater focus on language, culture, and heritage.

PNN