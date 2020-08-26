Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is seeking Japanese investment in the state. The Odisha government said Wednesday it has already created a dedicated manufacturing cluster at a place close to the state capital here. This was revealed by Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra while participating in the India-Japan investment forum virtual conference. The conference was organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC).

To attract investors from Japan, the Odisha government has offered 3.53 square kilometre industry ready land near Bhubaneswar. Giving this information the minister said that the particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land. It has a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees, and other facilities required for new industrial projects.

Odisha’s Industries Department also listed out advantages available in the state. It included a stable government, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline. The government said that these salient features will attract investment from the world’s third-largest economy.

The minister also outlined the steps taken to streamline the investment process and to create a business-friendly environment.

“To support new industries planning to set up in Odisha, we have an efficient single window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process,” Mishra said.

For investors intending to set up petrochemical units in Odisha, the state has 2,500 acres of industrial ready-to-set up plots near Paradip port, said Industries secretary Hemant Sharma.

“With abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialized states of India and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan,” Sharma said while wooing investors from Japan and other Asian countries.