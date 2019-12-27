Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost employment generation through industrialisation, the state government Friday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore that would provide employment to 2650 persons.

The proposals were approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The panel approved the setting up of a manufacturing unit for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) with a of capacity of 1,44,000 sq m annually at Infovalley in Khurda district with a total investment of Rs 96.80 crore. This project will create employment for 425 people, official sources said. In the food processing sector, the government has approved the proposal of a sea food exporter to expand the capacity of its unit located at Deras Sea Food Park with an additional investment of Rs 85.94 crore. It will have employment potential for 580 people.

The proposal a national-level company to set up an amusement park in Khurda district was also approved by the SLSWCA. This project would create employment for 500 persons with an investment of Rs107.10 crore.

The authority has also given its nod to a proposal of an Odia entrepreneur for setting up a 4 star hotel in Bhubaneswar. The hotel project will draw investment worth Rs 59.08 crore and provide employment to 167 people.

The other proposals approved include one of an existing sponge iron producer to expand its 0.05 MTPA plant to 0.283 MTPA integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 573.41 crore creating additional employment of 978 people.

While approving the projects, Tripathy directed concerned departments to provide proactive facilitation to the projects for their early commissioning. He asked the Industries and Water Resources departments to make water supply to industrial units more realistic and qualitative.

The department was asked to withdraw the unused water already allotted to the industries and reallocate those as per the real requirement.

Further, it was decided in the meeting that state-run industrial infrastructure development corporation (IDCO) would allot land for all industrial units approved by district-level single window clearance authorities of various districts. For the purpose, the general manager of respective District Industrial Centre will work as the nodal point for IDCO at the district-level.