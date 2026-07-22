Brahmapur: A person has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, sources said Wednesday.

Details about the patient’s health condition were not immediately available. Authorities have not disclosed the source of the infection or provided additional details.

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The fresh case comes as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also reported COVID-19 cases.

Further information is awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation.

PNN