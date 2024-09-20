Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in police custody.

Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, condemned the incident and termed it as “very shocking”.

He said that the incident indicates “incompetence” of the BJP government in the state.

“All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This is very very shocking news of the violence that was meted out to both of them and the alleged sexual assault on the Major’s fiancé. We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and action must be taken very quickly,” Patnaik said.

The Odisha Police Wednesday suspended five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of the army officer and “molestation” of his female friend at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to an order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, the five police personnel have been suspended on the charge of gross misconduct.

The army officer posted in West Bengal and his female friend had approached Bharatpur Police Station early Sunday to lodge a FIR of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

At the police station, the duo got engaged in a “quarrel” with the personnel over the registration of an FIR, a source said.

The woman, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody, the source added.

She was Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.

The woman, who is at present undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, said some more personnel arrived at the police station and asked her friend to write a FIR.

“I don’t know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me,” she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck.

The police personnel then put her in a room after tying her hands and legs, she alleged.

“After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time you want to remain silent,” the woman alleged.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the DGP.

“A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within 3 days. Urgent disciplinary action is expected,” the NCW posted on X.

PTI