Bhubaneswar: Odisha leaders, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Wednesday paid rich tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday.

Taking to social media, Kambhampati said: “Remembering #bharatratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the #MissileManofIndia and former President of India, on his birth anniversary. A visionary scientist, inspiring teacher and true patriot, his life and legacy continue to ignite the spirit of innovation and service in every Indian.”

Similarly, CM Majhi in a post on X said, “Devotional salutations on the birth anniversary of the great scientist, renowned educationist and former President of India, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. His simple lifestyle, noble thoughts and hard work continue to inspire all of us even today. Let us resolve to work with dedication towards building a powerful and prosperous India inspired by his ideals.”

Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said: “Humble tributes to former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary scientist, beloved teacher, eloquent speaker, noted author, and had a deep bond with #Odisha. His life of humility and mission to ignite young minds will continue to inspire.”

Kalam, who spent a significant part of his life in Odisha’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district and Wheeler Island in Bhadrak district, was a household name in the state for his simplicity and contribution to the nation. Odisha government had later renamed Wheeler Island as Dr. Abdul Kalam Island.

