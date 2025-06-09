Bhubaneswar: On her 94th birth anniversary, the people of Odisha Sunday paid rich tributes to Nandini Satpathy, the state’s first and only woman Chief Minister.

Political leaders, civil society members and admirers from across the state gathered at her statue near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar Sunday to pay tribute to the former CM. Floral tributes were offered as people from all walks of life came together to honour her enduring legacy.

The tribute drew leaders across party lines. Those in attendance included Korei MLA and actor Akash Dasnayak, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, state BJP Vice President Golak Mohapatra, BJD Vice President Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray, and BJD leaders Ashok Chandra Panda, Shashi Bhusan Behera, and Manmath Routray, senior journalist Pradyumna Satpathy, OrissaPOST and Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy, and Chief Executive of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Adyasha Satpathy.

Dasnayak reflected on Satpathy’s fearless contributions to society, while Manmath Routray described her as a symbol of women empowerment at a time when the idea was yet to enter mainstream discourse.

