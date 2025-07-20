Bhubaneswar: Petrol pump dealers across Odisha will stop selling fuel in loose containers starting Monday, state petroleum dealers’ association announced Sunday.

Shashank Shekhar Sahu, president of the association, said petrol will now be dispensed only into vehicle tanks. Though this rule already exists, he admitted it has not been strictly followed at many stations.

The decision follows recent incidents in Balasore and Balanga, prompting the association to strictly enforce the rule to prevent further misuse.

PNN