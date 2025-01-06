Bhubaneswar: To celebrate the annual congregation of avian guests in Chilika Lake, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Monday said that the Odisha government is planning to set up a bird museum, the first of its kind in the state.

The proposed museum will aim to promote tourism and conservation efforts in the region, she said.

Inaugurating the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival, which will continue until January 12 and coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10, Parida said the government is considering potential sites for the museum, including Chilika, Barkul, and Nalabana.

The tourism department in collaboration with the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), is preparing a master plan for the project, she added.

Parida, who is also the tourism minister, said the state government is keen to showcase Chilika Lake and the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary as major tourist attractions to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas delegates.

Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia, spans the districts of Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam.

Globally, it is recognised as the second-largest bird lake after Lake Victoria in South Africa. Migratory birds travel to Chilika from Siberia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Central and Southeast Asia, Mongolia, America, Ladakh, Tibet, and the Caspian Sea to escape harsh winters.

The deputy chief minister described Chilika’s mild climate and Nalabana’s sheltered environment as ideal for birds, with Mangalajodi near Chilika being a renowned bird haven.

“This festival aims to bring global attention to bird tourism in destinations like Chilika, Satkoshiya, Bhitarkanika, and Hirakud,” Parida said.

According to the 2024 bird census, Chilika hosted approximately 11.37 lakh birds representing 187 species.

Parida invited bird enthusiasts to visit Chilika, describing it as a “bird heaven.”