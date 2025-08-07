Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to use plastic waste for road construction in the state’s urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, an official statement said Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairpersonship of Usha Padhee, principal secretary of the housing and urban development department.

During the meeting, Padhee emphasised the need to adopt sustainable and environment-friendly practices in urban infrastructure development, it added.

Plastic waste, particularly from items such as bottles and carry bags, can be shredded and mixed with heated bitumen to construct roads, she suggested.

Officials said that the initiative will help reduce environmental pollution and contribute towards a circular economy.

The green method, which is already being successfully implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), not only enhances road durability and quality but also serves as a viable solution for plastic waste management, the statement said.

“Odisha, in its commitment to achieving a pollution-free and sustainable environment, is now exploring similar strategies,” it said.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to take the proposal forward, starting with suitable pilot projects and ensuring collaboration between various departments, urban local bodies (ULBs), and technical experts.

