Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus II offline exam, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), have been declared. The candidates can check their results at www.orissaresults.nic.in

Out of a total of 12,321 students who had appeared the Offline Plus II Examination-2021, as many as 8,460 have cleared it taking the pass percentage to 68.66, a source informed.

Girl students outshined the boys with 67.76% in the exams. The pass percentage of boys stood at 62.71.

According to the CHSE source, 8,935 students had appeared exams in the Arts stream, of which 6,310 (70.62%) students cleared it.

Also read: Forest officials seize 2 tusks, 42 leopard nails; 4 poachers held

Likewise, 615 students had appeared exams in the Commerce stream and 422 (68.61%) have passed. A total of 1,501 (64.39%) cleared exams in the Science stream out of 2,331 students who appeared.

In addition, 440 students appeared the exams in vocational studies, of which 227 (51.59%) students have passed.

Furthermore, 1,211 students cleared exams in the 1st division, 964 students in 2nd division and 6,251 students in 3rd division.

Notably, 13,043 students had registered for the offline examination and 34 students had appeared compartmental exams.

Offline exams were held between October 1 and 11 this year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the cancellation of Plus II exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Plus II offline exams were conducted for students who were not satisfied with their earlier results allotted to them on basis of alternate assessment.

PNN