Khariar: In a major crackdown Friday afternoon, a team of personnel from Khariar forest division seized two tusks and 42 leopard nails in separate raids in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

The personnel have arrested four persons in this connection.

Forest department got information from a reliable source that two of the accused were negotiating with different parties to sell the wild animal body parts. Swinging into action, the team led by Khariar divisional forest officer (DFO) Vivek Kumar raided a place in Sinapali area of Nuapada district leading to the arrested of two persons.

The forest personnel recovered as many as 42 leopard nails from the possession of the two accused.

During detailed probe and interrogation, it was ascertained that another link was involved in the illegal poaching and trading of wild animal body parts.

Acting on the tip-off, the team carried out a second raid at M Rampur locality of Kalahandi district. The two more accused were identified as Nuakhau Bagh and Chitrasen, who are father and son.

Two tusks were seized from the accused duo following raid.

On being contacted, the DFO Kumar said, “We caught the illegal wild animal body part traders red handed while they were negotiating with different parties to sell the mortal remains in local market.”

Due to close proximity of the two places to Chhattisgarh, the traders must be having links with other rackets in the neighbouring state.

“We are trying to trace out the links, if any,” the DFO added.

PNN