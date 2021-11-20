Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases, of which 37 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,46,798. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,387.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,391 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Interestingly, the two (02) deaths reported were from Khurda alone.

Out of the 239 new infections, 140 were reported from quarantine centres while 99 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 242 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 123 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 24 new infections.

Also read: Three railway line projects in Jajpur languish amid tardy pace of land acquisition

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (7), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (7), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (4), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (13), Nayagarh (1), Puri (3), Sambalpur (6) and Sundargarh (9).

The State Pool reported 29 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,31,77,953 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 354.

PNN