Jajpur: Three railway line double-tracking and expansion projects which connect Jajpur district with Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts have faltered for over 12 years due to land acquisition related issues.

The prime reason behind the slow pace of land acquisition is said to be the low remuneration being provided to the engaged contractual staff.

Taking the matter seriously, Deputy Secretary of Odisha Commerce and Transport Department Kalpataru Samantray Thursday wrote to six district Collectors and land acquisition officers (LAOs) concerned to take steps in this regard, a source informed Friday.

According to the source, the issue was discussed in a recent review meeting where staff crunch and low acquisition price for land were also attributed to be crucial reasons for the delay.

Following the review meeting, notices were issued to acquire lands in 115 villages of Sundargarh, Deogarh and Angul districts for the under-construction Talcher-Bimalagarh railways linking project. Out of 29 concerned villages in Sundargarh district, land acquisition is underway in 23.

Also read: Angul undergoes facelift, CM to inaugurate slew of development projects tomorrow

Fund has been sanctioned for the acquisition of land in nine out of 19 villages of Deogarh district. Similarly, out of the decided 67 villages of Angul district, lands in 48 only have been handed over to Railways. Land is to be acquired in the remaining 19 villages, of which, fund has been sanctioned for 15 in the district.

For the Salagaon-Budhapanka railway line project, out of the targeted 92 villages in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul districts, the private, government and forest lands measuring 148.38 hectare are being acquired. However, land in 11 villages of Cuttack district has already been handed over to the Railways.

Likewise, it was earlier decided to acquire land in 127 villages of Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts for Sukinda-Angul new railways linking project. It has been decided to acquire the remaining 1.95 acre in Kamalagarh village for the purpose. Around 1.18 acre of land has already been acquired and another 0.77 acre is needed.

PNN