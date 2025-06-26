Baripada: Police have arrested another accused in connection to the alleged gang rape of 19-year-old woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an officer said Thursday.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Karanjia police station of the district June 24, when the victim was returning to her maternal uncle’s home after visiting a nearby Hanuman temple, said Nabakrushna Nayak, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Karanjia.

When she was returning, two people on a motorcycle offered her a lift. The motorists then took her to a deserted place where another associate joined them and allegedly raped her, he said.

Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with Karanjia police station, and the police immediately arrested the prime accused person Wednesday, while another accused was arrested Thursday, Nayak said.

“We are making all efforts to nab the other accused person in this case very soon,” the SDPO said.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters led by Mayurbhanj district president Bhuban Bihari Sahu staged a protest before the Karanjia police station over the incident, which was reported within 10 days of the alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.

PTI