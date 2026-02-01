Rourkela: Odisha Police Sunday arrested four people and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Sundargarh district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the residence of one Mojammil Ansari at Gudgudjore village in Bisra police station area.

Ansari was nabbed, and a country-made gun and two cartridges were seized from his house, the police officer said.

Based on inputs provided by him, police nabbed three othersidentified as Sameer Ansari, Hasan Ansari and Md Gulab and seized a country-made gun, two cartridges, three vehicles and three mobile phones from their possession, he said.

The accused persons were wanted in cases pertaining to cattle smuggling and the trade of illegal firearms, he added.