Bhubaneswar: The police Sunday arrested two persons from New Delhi after they allegedly committed burglary in the house of an income tax officer in Bhubaneswar, an official said.

According to police, the duo allegedly robbed 230 grams of gold ornaments and cash from the official residence of an IT department officer inside a colony July 21 this year.

Around 10.30 am July 21, when no one was present in the house, the burglars entered the building by breaking open the main door. They had stolen 230 grams of gold ornaments and cash from there, said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that the interstate burglary gang was involved in the case.

The two accused persons were arrested in Delhi, and Rs 18 lakh in cash was seized, he said.

The accused persons were active in Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and other states of India, he said.

The seized cash is almost equivalent to the cost of the stolen gold. The seized money will be handed over to the victim, Singh said.

PTI