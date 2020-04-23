Bhubaneswar: Police personnel of Saheed Nagar Police Station arrested 38 persons Wednesday night, on charges of making hoax/indecent calls to State Health Helpline number 104.

Sources said that Ziqitza Health Care Limited filed a complaint at Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar in this regard.

In its complaint, Ziqitza Health Care, which operates the Dial 104 Health Helpline Service in Odisha on behalf of the State government, said the hoax callers frequently called in the toll-free health helpline number and talked dirty with the call centre staff.

In the complaint the company provided a list of 38 callers who made fake/abusive calls to the health helpline from April 1 to 21, 2020.

The complainant further said that due to these indecent calls, toll-free call lines get engaged for long duration as a result of which persons with genuine need to avail the helpline service in emergency conditions could not get in touch with the call centre.

Notably, the 104 Health Helpline has been also working as the COVID-19 helpline to handle health queries, corona related enquiries and also travel registration.

