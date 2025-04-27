Berhampur: Police Sunday arrested a person for allegedly killing his four-year-old niece after raping her in Odisha’s Ganjam district few days back.

As per the statement issued by the police, the victim girl went missing in the evening April 25. The family members and villagers later searched for the girl but failed to trace her. Subsequently, the family members filed a missing report at the Pattapur police station on the same day. The victim was later found dead at an isolated spot in an under-construction building at the village of the victim’s uncle.

Senior Police officials, along with the scientific team and dog squad, visited the crime scene and launched an investigation. The police, based on some clues, detained several suspects and interrogated them. Following the analysis of the scientific evidence collected from the crime scene and other evidence, the cops finally arrested the accused person, a distant uncle of the victim, Sunday, the statement added.

The accused uncle was identified as Kalia Nahak (27) alias Sandha, who also belongs to the same village as the victim. The accused Kaila, due to his close acquaintance with the deceased’s family, often visited the victim’s residence and used to lure the girl with chips, toffees etc.

The police Sunday revealed the accused Kalia, who watched the obscene videos on internet before committing the crime, raped the deceased under the influence of alcohol.

“On April 26th, accused Kalia was under the influence of alcohol. He had also watched porn. Being sexually aroused, he called the victim girl who readily came to him because of previous trust. Accused then took girl inside the under construction of New Anganwadi Building of the village and raped her. During rape when the small girl protested the accused smothered her. Then he dumped the body in an interior room of the building. Later, the accused again went and consumed alcohol,” said police in a statement.

IANS