Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested an accused, Himanshu Bhandarion for cheating Rs 2.35 crore from a businessman, officials said here Sunday.

Himanshu was arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made against a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Pramod Kumar Rout, a businessman of Joda in mineral-rich Keonjhar district of Odisha, the EOW officials said.

As per the allegation, the accused and others cheated Rout to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore in the guise of paying him Rs 3 crore from the Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojona against his Insurance Policy with Max New York Life, using the forged & manipulated documents.

During the investigation, the EOW found that Rout is holding one policy in Max New York Life Insurance Company since March 2012. He got a call in October 2019 from a person who introduced himself as A.K. Walia, Fund Releasing Head, Ministry of Finance posted at Hyderabad.

The caller informed that the complainant’s insurance policy has been selected under Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojona and that the Government of India will release an amount of Rs 3 crore in his account, the officials said.

As he remained silent for some days, Rout received several letters, communications and calls from the fraudsters, who impersonated senior government officials and persuaded the complainant to transfer cash through RTGS and bank accounts.

Being persuaded, Rout, during the period from November 19, 2019 to February 4, 2021, transferred around Rs 2.35 crore in instalments.

However, even after lapse of time, when no amount was returned to the complainant, Rout doubted their activities and when contacted, found all the mobile numbers (from which he had received calls) were switched off.

All letters and images of two bank demand drafts in favour of the complainant amounting to Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 70.81 lakh, were found to be fake and forged, the EOW said.

It was found that the accused is one of the members of the gang which is involved in many such cases in various states. The police said they are making efforts to arrest other members of the gang.

