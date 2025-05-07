Berhampur: The Odisha Police Wednesday claimed to have busted an online betting racket associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in it.

The accused persons were arrested from different locations in Berhampur based on specific inputs, police said.

SP Saravana Vivek M said police have asked the banks concerned to freeze the accounts of the accused.

Several mobile phones and two-wheelers, besides cash, were recovered from them, he said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the others involved in the racket, the SP added.

PTI