Berhampur: The Odisha Police Saturday seized 342 mobile phones of different brands worth around Rs 17 lakh and arrested four persons from Ganjam district, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused stole the phones from crowded places in the state and outside it, especially in Andhra Pradesh, SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

They also brought stolen mobile phones at low prices from outside Odisha, he said.

The accused had taken a house on rent at Srikhetra Vihar in the Bada Bazar area here for storing the stolen phones, the SP added.