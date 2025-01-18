Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police is set to fill up as many as 933 SI rank posts in its latest recruitment drive.

A detailed notification regarding this was released Friday with online registration starting from January 20. The online application window will close February 10 at 10:00pm.

This recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including Sub-Inspector (SI), Station Officer and Assistant Jailor.

According to the official notification, the recruitment will cover 609 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police, 253 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), 47 posts of Station Officer in the Fire Service, and 24 posts of Assistant Jailor under the Home Department of the Odisha Government.

Regarding eligibility, the notification specifies that women and transgender candidates can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police and Assistant Jailor. However, they are not eligible for the posts of SI of Police (Armed) and Station Officer in the Fire Service.

For more information visit the official website here.

PNN