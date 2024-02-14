Noida/ Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has been honoured with the award for excellence in “cyber initiative” by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and IIT-Kanpur’s AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Alongside Odisha Police, the department of Information Technology and Electronics of the West Bengal government has also been awarded for excellence in “cyber initiative”, according to an official statement issued by the FCRF.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been awarded for “Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement” by the foundation.

The Uttar Pradesh STF, tasked with tackling organised crime, has been recognised for its “pioneering efforts in combatting cybercrime”, the statement said.

The awards were conferred during the FutureCrime Summit 2024 that was held last week in Delhi on the recipients for outstanding achievements across various domains related to cybercrime, forensics, investigation, policing and awareness.

PTI