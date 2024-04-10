Kendrapara: People have heard about the term ‘mafia raj’ quite often. Well in the case of a few districts in Odisha, the term ‘prawn mafia raj’ is a more appropriate term. The vast coastline stretching from Dhamra in Bhadrak district to Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district and the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has completely been taken over by the prawn mafia. The illegal mushrooming of prawn gheries flouting all norms is the order of the day at present.

As per an Odisha High Court order, illegal prawn farms have to be demolished as they affect human beings, wildlife and marine creatures. However, just the opposite is happening, with new prawn farms being established on a daily basis. It is also important to note that people involved in the prawn business are not sparing the Bhitarkanika National Park. They have encroached even on forest land to set up prawn gheries. The toxic chemicals and gas produced by prawn farms are having an adverse effect on all and sundry.

Locals alleged that the district administration is blatantly violating the high court order as they have a tacit understanding with the owners of such gheries. Environmentalists Hemant Kumar Rout, Dolagobind Jena, Pratap Kumar Padhi, Sunil Kumar Gantayat and Pratap Kumar Tripathy also expressed concerns over the issue.

Locals pointed out that the entire coastline near the sanctuary has been taken over by owners of the gheries. They added that many more such gheries will soon be added to the existing ones as prawn farming is a lucrative business. They informed that no one dares to protest as the prawn gheri owners have unleashed a reign of terror in the entire area.

Sources pointed out that use of motor pumps and other equipment in the gheries pollute the atmosphere and have an adverse effect on wildlife. They said that while setting up the prawn farms, large tracts of green cover are being destroyed. Hence animals in the sanctuary are suffering.

Sources informed that approximately 14 types of chemicals are used in the prawn gheries turning the water toxic. When this chemical-laced liquid is discharged into nearby water bodies and the sea, it has an adverse effect on marine life. The sources added that toxic waste is seriously hampering production of fish and other marine animals. With the food basket decreasing, various types of birds that once used to frequent Bhitarkanika, have stopped coming.

Some environmentalists suspected that the toxic water which is being discharged in the sea has also affected the dolphin population. They pointed out that the dolphin census ended in January, but till now the report hasn’t been disclosed. The only reason why facts have been suppressed must be because of decrease in dolphin population, they opined.

When contacted, Kendrapara sub-collector Rabindra Kumar Pradhan informed that the process of demolition of illegal gheries is on. He added that as per the state government’s instructions permission for saltwater fish cultivation has been given to a few people only.

