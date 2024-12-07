Bangriposi(Mayurbhanj): President Droupadi Murmu Saturday laid the foundation stones for three new railway lines in Odisha.

Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhargarh are the railway lines for which the foundation stones were laid by Murmu in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, among others.

The Railways said the new lines will create more job opportunities and ensure socio-economic development of the areas, boosting connectivity in tribal-dominated Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

The new lines will facilitate the transportation of raw materials from mineral-rich areas.

The President also virtually laid the foundation for three other projects in Rairangpur – Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport and a sub-divisional hospital.

PTI