Nabarangpur: A pyrolyzer plant at Umerkote in this district, established by the Centre, remains non-functional 18 months after its inauguration, allegedly due to administrative negligence.

As a result, machinery worth lakhs of rupees has deteriorated, showing signs of rust and decay in Umerkote, a predominantly agrarian region of Nabarangpur district.

The state and central governments have implemented several initiatives to promote small-scale industries in underdeveloped regions. As part of this effort, the Centre invested approximately Rs50 lakh to establish India’s first-ever mobile pyrolyzer plant under the National Agriculture Industry Scheme.

The plant was designed to convert agricultural waste, such as wood, husks, twigs, straw, and corn cobs, into cooking gas, bio-fertilizers, and other by-products like pitch. It had the potential to generate local employment, but prolonged inaction has left the expensive machinery obsolete.

The plant was also expected to empower women financially through Mission Shakti initiatives in the remote area of Umerkote. However, despite its inauguration 18 months ago, it remains idle, failing to serve its intended purpose.

Farmers and locals have expressed frustration, pointing out that such projects, while promising on paper, often become mere showcases after ribbon-cutting ceremonies. They believe that making the plant operational could provide farmers with additional income and empower women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti.

The previous government reportedly overlooked the issue, and locals are now urging the current administration to take swift action to make the plant functional.

When contacted, Uma Mahesh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS, stated that two women SHGs had been trained and handed over to the plant after its inauguration.

He added, “We are investigating why the plant has not yet become functional. The district Collector has been informed, and steps will be taken soon to make it operational.”

